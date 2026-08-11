NWS Jackson issues urgent shelter warning as storm moves through Eastern KY

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The National Weather Service office in Jackson issued an urgent warning Tuesday evening, urging residents in several Eastern Kentucky communities to seek shelter immediately as a dangerous line of storms moves through the region.

In a social media post, NWS Jackson said it was experiencing issues distributing warnings to everyone and emphasized the severity of the threat.

“This is urgent. We are having issues with our warnings getting out to everyone. If you are in Hazard, Jackson, Pikeville, and Whitesburg, PLEASE SEEK SHELTER NOW. This is a dangerous line of storms!” the agency wrote.

The warning specifically names Hazard, Jackson, Pikeville and Whitesburg as areas where residents should take immediate precautions and move to a safe shelter location.

The National Weather Service urged people in the affected areas not to delay taking protective action as the storm line moves through Eastern Kentucky.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and weather alerts for the latest information.