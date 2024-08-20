Occupant displaced after house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was displaced after a house fire that occurred in Lexington on Monday night, according to an official with the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department says that crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Honey Locust Way for a reported structure fire. When they arrived, they found smoke showing and quickly extinguished the fire.

One person and two dogs were able to make it out to safety, and no injuries were reported, according to the official.

Fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause.