October Court Day Festival returning to Mount Sterling in 2021

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Folks can officially start planning their trip to Mount Sterling this fall for the return of the city's October Court Day Festival.

The event announced its return Wednesday on Facebook after it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

The festival runs Oct. 15-18 and features live music, shopping, and food and antique vendors in downtown Mount Sterling.

The event is billed as Kentucky's oldest festival and has been a tradition since 1794.

Anyone interested in vending at the festival can find more information here.