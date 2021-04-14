Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

October Court Day Festival returning to Mount Sterling in 2021

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
court day.jfif
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:13:00-04

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Folks can officially start planning their trip to Mount Sterling this fall for the return of the city's October Court Day Festival.

The event announced its return Wednesday on Facebook after it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

The festival runs Oct. 15-18 and features live music, shopping, and food and antique vendors in downtown Mount Sterling.

The event is billed as Kentucky's oldest festival and has been a tradition since 1794.

Anyone interested in vending at the festival can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight