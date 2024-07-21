Off-duty Lexington police officer arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported on Sunday that a Lexington police officer has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

According to the department, on Sunday, an officer saw Officer Rachael Curnutte driving her personal vehicle on Man O War Boulevard. An investigation then took place, during which officers determined that Curnutte was driving under the influence of alcohol.

She was then charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a release from the department states.

The department says that effective Sunday, Curnutte was "relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review."