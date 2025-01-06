Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care Program

Winter driving snow
Mario Beauregard/mario beauregard - stock.adobe.c
Driving in snowstorm
Winter driving snow
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has activated its Winter Care Program, which provides transportation to and from employment for healthcare workers, pick-up of critical prescriptions, and more.

The program, according to a release, provides the following services to the community:

  • Transportation to and from employment for those who are employed in the healthcare industry.
  • Transportation to and from a critical medical appointment.
  • Pick-up of critical prescription medications.
  • Welfare checks for vulnerable citizens.
  • Distribution of winter coats and blankets.
  • Transportation to shelters.

The release read that if you or someone you know needs program assistance contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771 and ask for "Winter Care."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18