Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has activated its Winter Care Program, which provides transportation to and from employment for healthcare workers, pick-up of critical prescriptions, and more.

The program, according to a release, provides the following services to the community:

Transportation to and from employment for those who are employed in the healthcare industry.

Transportation to and from a critical medical appointment.

Pick-up of critical prescription medications.

Welfare checks for vulnerable citizens.

Distribution of winter coats and blankets.

Transportation to shelters.

The release read that if you or someone you know needs program assistance contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771 and ask for "Winter Care."