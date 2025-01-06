Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office activates Winter Care Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office has activated its Winter Care Program, which provides transportation to and from employment for healthcare workers, pick-up of critical prescriptions, and more.
The program, according to a release, provides the following services to the community:
- Transportation to and from employment for those who are employed in the healthcare industry.
- Transportation to and from a critical medical appointment.
- Pick-up of critical prescription medications.
- Welfare checks for vulnerable citizens.
- Distribution of winter coats and blankets.
- Transportation to shelters.
The release read that if you or someone you know needs program assistance contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at 859-252-1771 and ask for "Winter Care."