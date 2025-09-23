Officer in Scott County rescues raccoon after it got caught in a fishing lure

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A raccoon in Scott County was saved by an officer after his foot reportedly got caught in a fishing lure at Yuko-En on the Elkhorn Friday.

According to Scott County Animal Care & Control, the shelter received a call regarding a raccoon in need. Upon arrival, Officer Thompson found the raccoon trapped and was unable to free itself from the hook.

Thompson was able to free the hook from the raccoon's finger. The shelter noted that the raccoon had a successful surgery and was then released back into its environment.