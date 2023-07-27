Officer injured in Louisville mass shooting scheduled to be released from the hospital on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville Metro Police Department officer critically injured in the Old National Bank shooting is set to be released from the hospital.

Officer Nicholas Wilt was shot in the head during the shooting, which left five victims dead. Officer Wilt remained in critical condition for nearly a month.

After more than three and a half months of care at UofL Health, the hospital says Officer Wilt is scheduled for discharge from the hospital and will return home on Friday, July 28.

According to UofL Health, Officer Wilt has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures, and his condition improved enough to be transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute on May 10 to begin neuro and physical rehabilitation. The officer is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury and will continue his therapy at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute through outpatient care.

A news conference will be held on Friday before his discharge, but Officer Wilt will not be available for interviews. A family spokesperson will speak in his place.