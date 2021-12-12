Watch
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Franklin County

FILE photo: Kentucky State Police
Posted at 8:27 AM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 08:30:42-05

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Hunter Trace Road.

KSP said a male suspect died from his injuries at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office requested that KSP investigate and the investigation is still ongoing.

In a press release, KSP explained why more details have not been released.

"To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered," the release said. "Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

