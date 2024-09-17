Sheriff’s Deputy killed in Russell Springs shooting, Russell Springs Fiscal Court says

Update Sept. 16 10:39 p.m.

The Russell County Fiscal Court says that Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Phipps was killed in the line of duty.

No other details have been released at this time.

Original story:

Laker Country 104.9 WJRS is reporting that an officer was shot on Bluebird Drive in Russell County on Monday night.

The radio station adds that there is no threat to the public and that there was one shooter involved in the incident.

104.9 also said that multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Russell Springs Fire Rescue said on Facebook, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with our brothers and sisters at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. Today, we are devastated by the loss of one of our own."

Credit: The Time Journal

The Times Journal took the above picture of first responders and law enforcement outside the Russell County Hospital.

A Facebook post from the Lancaster Police Department asks for prayers for the officer and his family.