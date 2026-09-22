Officer struck while directing school traffic in Versailles, expected to recover

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Versailles police officer was hit by a vehicle while directing school traffic near Southside Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Versailles Police Chief Rob Young confirmed the incident happened on Troy Pike near the school.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to UK Hospital for treatment.

Chief Young said the officer is expected to be okay.

No additional information has been released, including the circumstances surrounding the crash or whether any charges are expected.

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