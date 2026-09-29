Official fundraiser established for family of fallen Kentucky State Police trooper

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky State Police is directing Kentuckians to an official fundraising effort for the family of Trooper Hayden Phillips, who died in the line of duty Sept. 28.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation announced it is accepting donations through the Trooper Hayden Phillips Fund, with all proceeds designated to support Phillips' family during the difficult days ahead.

According to the foundation, Trooper Phillips, identified as Unit 369, made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the commonwealth. The organization said 100% of donations made to the fund will go directly to his family to help cover expenses such as meals, household bills and other everyday needs.

State police also issued a warning Tuesday about potential scams, emphasizing that the Kentucky State Police Foundation is the only authorized avenue for donations.

"The ONLY official way to support Trooper Hayden Phillips' family is by donating through the Kentucky State Police Foundation," Kentucky State Police said in a social media post. "All other avenues are scams and are not authorized by the family."

Those wishing to donate can do so online through the Kentucky State Police Foundation's PayPal and Zeffy fundraising pages.

Donations may also be mailed by check to:

Kentucky State Police Foundation

1303 U.S. Highway 127 South, Suite 402-204

Frankfort, KY 40601

Checks should include "Trooper Hayden Phillips" in the memo line.

"We are grateful to everyone who chooses to honor Trooper Phillips' service and sacrifice by supporting his family during this difficult time," the foundation said.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports state troopers, their families and public safety initiatives across Kentucky.

Officials are encouraging the public to verify they are using official Kentucky State Police Foundation donation channels before making contributions.