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Officials in Nelson County searching after inmate escapes from county detail

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Nelson County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Nelson County are asking for the public's help in locating an inmate that escaped from a county detail Tuesday.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the inmate, who is unidentified, is believed to be in the area of Wire Lane, Stringtown Road and Woodlawn Road.

If seen, the public is encouraged to not approach and contact 911, as well as locking their vehicles. The inmate has been charged with wanton endangerment, third degree assault, and fleeing and evading police.

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