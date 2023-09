VERONA, Ky. — Boone County officials said there is no threat after investigating suspicious packages left at a Dollar General in Verona.

Dispatchers first reported that a bomb squad responded to the Dollar General on Verona-Mudlick Road to investigate "suspicious packages." A WCPO crew at the scene said investigators blocked off the area and used a robot to search the packages.

Officials said they found Ulta security tags that were beeping. There is no threat.