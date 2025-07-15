OHPI addresses homelessness prevention efforts on one year anniversary of Safer Kentucky Act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday marks one year since the Safer Kentucky Act went into effect through House Bill 5. The legislation allows for citations for illegal camping.

"Homelessness is increasing locally and nationally," Jeff Herron said.

Herron is working to prevent homelessness daily.

"We have a need for more permanent solutions," Herron noted.

The need for increased shelter space in Lexington is on the rise. Lexington's 2025 "Point-in-Time" count from a study commissioned by the city through EHI Consultants found that 925 people are residing in emergency shelters, a rise of 12% from last year, Herron said.

Herron adds that the shelter study, with the Safer Kentucky Act in mind, is a key part of the city's response.

"We recognize that right now our current system may not be able to do that in terms of the number of shelter beds, the type of shelter beds," Herron said.

The goal is to develop lower barrier shelters.

"That would have a higher level of supportive services in areas like mental health and substance use and really be able to move people forward in a housing focused manner," Herron noted.

Herron believes his office maintains a positive relationship with Lexington police.

In turn, Herron credits the agency.

Whereas at the start of implementation of House Bill 5 when Lexington may have had as many as fifteen citations a month for unlawful camping, Herron said police have shifted towards a service intervention.

"We're now seeing maybe one or two citations a month because we are really focusing on that service connection," Herron said.

Through information obtained from LPD by LEX18 through an open records request, there were 39 citations for unlawful camping in Lexington through February.

A task force to address homelessness in Lexington established by Mayor Linda Gorton is expected to meet later this summer or early fall.