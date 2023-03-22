Old Friends breaks ground on new center in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Friends, the Kentucky-based non-profit Thoroughbred Retirement facility, broke ground on a new center at its Georgetown location.

The new center will be named The Ms. Josephine Abercrombie Center at Old Friends.

The structure is a renovation of an old tobacco barn. It is sponsored in part by Josephine Abercrombie’s Pin Oak Foundation, Inc., which will match up to $750,000 in donations.

The center is being named in honor of the horsewoman, philanthropist, and late owner of the renowned Pin Oak Stud in Versailles.

According to Old Friends President and Founder Michael Blowen, Boyd Browning, president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, was instrumental in introducing the Foundation to the idea of a structure to memorialize Ms. Abercrombie’s legacy.

Pin Oak Stud’s Clifford Barry agreed that the concept of building such a facility at Old Friends is something Ms. Abercrombie would have truly liked.

Blowen says when the renovation is complete, the center will be broken up into three big spaces featuring big-screen monitors for race viewing and a smaller stage for handicapping seminars, symposiums, guest speakers, and more.

There will also be display space showcasing a collection of horse-racing memorabilia, artwork, and racing trophies donated to Old Friends by the Bobby Frankel Estate.

To donate and help in the construction of The Ms. Josephine Abercrombie Center at Old Friends, CLICK HERE.