Old Friends Farm founder reflects on 2-decade run as he hands over CEO reins

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Michael Blowen wouldn't trade places with any person on the planet. He’s spent the past 20 years growing Old Friends Farm from an idea to a popular Kentucky tourist destination, growing it to become larger than he ever could have imagined.

“Who wouldn't want to do this all day, this is the greatest thing you can do,” he said as he fed one of the former thoroughbred racehorses which now reside at Old Friends. “It’s more fun than anything.”

Blowen is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, handing the reins to former Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director John Nicholson.

However, Blowen doesn’t plan to go anywhere - in a physical sense. He told us he looks forward to having more time to give tours and care for the horses.

His home is also on the property.

“I told my wife when I die to get me cremated - throw my ashes out the back at the cemetery where the horses are buried - just don’t put my lifetime earning on the sign,” Blown said with a chuckle.

Blowen, a former newspaper movie critic, said he would not trade places with anyone on the planet. His bond with the horses is evident as you watch him around the property.

Blowen explained it was time to step down as CEO and President because of his age and how large the farm has grown.

“I was pretty good at what I did until up to the point there became a lot of money involved,” Blowen said.

Nicholson can now focus on fundraising and finding ways to grow the farm, including buying adjacent property.

“It's a great privilege to be a part of what Old Friends and Michael Blowen have created,” Nicholson said. “I’m hopeful I can make a significant contribution so Old Friends is here for generations to come.”

