Old Friends farm mascot Little Silver Charm dies at estimated age of 38 to 40

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Friends retirement farm announced the death of its mascot, Little Silver Charm, who died from age-related health issues at an estimated 38 to 40 years old.

The horse, originally rescued from a truck bound for "bad place," became the face of Old Friends farm and served as the official "spokes-horse" for Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.

Little Silver Charm helped teach five Kentucky Derby winners how to adjust to retirement life at the farm, according to Old Friends.

Farm officials described him as "the self-described busiest horse on the farm" who handled all his roles "with style, wit, and, yes, charm."

Old Friends founder Michael Blowen plans to share additional thoughts about Little Silver Charm in the coming days.

The farm thanked supporters who visited Little Silver Charm over the years, bringing him carrots, taking photos and spending time with the horse they called "irreplaceable."