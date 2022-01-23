Old Friends Farm mourns the loss of former Seabiscuit star

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old Friends Farm in Georgetown is mourning the loss of one of their first horses.

Popcorn Deelites arrived on the farm for retired race horses more than 15 years ago. He was one of the horses to star in the 2003 film, Seabiscuit.

"He was a wonderful horse," said Michael Blowen, the president of Old Friends Farm.

Popcorn Deelites died on Wednesday. He was 23 years old.

"He was the fastest of the Seabiscuit horses," Blowen said. "For the general public, he had to be in the top two or three of the most popular racehorses we've had here."

The former movie star always knew how to handle the spotlight.

"He was wonderful with visitors, posing for pictures and selfies," said Blowen.

Outliving his son, Popcorn Deelite's father, Afternoon Deelites, still roams some of the same fields as Popcorn. Blowen says it was Popcorn's best friend, Special Ring, who is also coping with the loss.

"They were buddies for a decade," said Blowen. "Special Ring kept me up at night just wondering where his pal was -- just screaming."

Blown says Popcorn Deelites will be buried right on the property for his best friend and father to keep an eye on him.