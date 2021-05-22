One bullet hits two women in Lexington duplex shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two women are hurt after being shot inside their homes.

It happened at a duplex on Bob-O-Link Drive around 12:45 Saturday morning.

Officers say a man forced his way into the duplex and shot a woman inside.

LEX18 was told that the bullet hit the woman, then went through the wall into the duplex next door, and hit a second woman.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect took off and so far, they do not have a good description of him.

If you were in the area and saw anything, you're asked to give Lexington Police a call at (859) 258-3600.