One dead after crash on KY 192

(LEX 18 — One man is dead following a wreck that occurred on Wednesday on KY 192, approximately eight miles outside of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation suggests 81-year-old Jerry Clark from London may have had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control, travel off the roadway and hit a tree.

The sheriff's office says that Clark was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation is ongoing.