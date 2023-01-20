One dead after Denny's sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE, a woman is dead and two others injured after a sign fell on a car in Elizabethtown today.

Elizabethtown Police say it happened at the Denny’s on North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m. The Denny's sign fell off of its post due to winds and on to an occupied car below, witnesses say.

Police say three people were in the car at the time. A 72-year-old woman was transported from the scene in critical condition and later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

The two other people in the car, an adult female and adult male, were transported to a local hospital.

