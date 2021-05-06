One dead after kayaking accident in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a kayaking accident near Great Crossing Park in Georgetown on Wednesday, the Scott County Coroner has confirmed.

According to the coroner, a man and a woman were kayaking in separate kayaks when both flipped over. Both went under water and eventually returned to the surface, but the man, a 26-year-old, was under water for too long and was later pronounced dead at Georgetown Community Hospital.

The man and woman were supposed to get married later this year.

Fish and Wildlife is leading the investigation.