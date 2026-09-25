One dead, another seriously hurt in three-vehicle crash

(LAUREL COUNTY, Ky.) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, it happened on East Fourth Street when a Ford F-250 pulling a trailer was heading west when it was unable to stop behind a pickup truck waiting to turn left. It eventually hit the truck in the back. Investigators say the Ford also crossed the center line, eventually hitting a Chrysler Medallion head-on.

Investigators identified the driver of the Chrysler as East Bernstadt native Timothy Edwards, 69. He was airlifted to the UK Medical Center with serious injuries and was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

The passenger in that same vehicle, Susan Edwards, 67, also suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment at UK.

The crash is still under investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.

