One dead, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B shut down after car crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The crash occurred between the 54 and 55 mile markers going eastbound near the bridge crossing over the Kentucky River.

As a result of the crash, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B is shut down and will be until at least approximately 6 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.