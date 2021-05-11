One dead, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B shut down after car crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday.
The crash occurred between the 54 and 55 mile markers going eastbound near the bridge crossing over the Kentucky River.
As a result of the crash, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B is shut down and will be until at least approximately 6 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B is shut down due to a single vehicle fatality. 127 merging onto 64 going east is also closed. Will be several hours before cleared.Posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office KY on Tuesday, May 11, 2021