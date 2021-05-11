Watch
One dead, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B shut down after car crash

Posted at 3:59 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:16:47-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least one person is dead following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The crash occurred between the 54 and 55 mile markers going eastbound near the bridge crossing over the Kentucky River.

As a result of the crash, I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B is shut down and will be until at least approximately 6 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

I-64 Eastbound at exit 53B is shut down due to a single vehicle fatality. 127 merging onto 64 going east is also closed. Will be several hours before cleared.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office KY on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

