LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been killed after they were struck by a shuttle bus outside of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, WAVE 3 reports.

A man was reportedly attempting to cross Shelbyville Road when he was hit by a shuttle bus in the dedicated bus lane at around 4:45 a.m.

The man was dead before he could be taken to the hospital.

WAVE 3 reports that the fatal pedestrian crash is not believed to be connected directly to the Scottie Scheffler incident.