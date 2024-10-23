ONE Lexington going door-to-door in East End after uptick in gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From Jan. 1, 2024, to Oct. 6, Lexington Police responded to 55 shootings, not including homicides.

Now, with the most recent homicide in the East End, that number has been raised that number to 16.

Due to the recent uptick in gun violence, community activists are going door to door to talk with people living in the neighborhood.

"This cannot just be a moment, it has to be a movement and that's what we need because our children are dying, people are missing from the table and we have got to find a way to stop it," says councilmember Tayna Fogle.

Fogle is a Lexington council member for District 1 and lives in the East End.

On Tuesday, neighbors came together to remember 24-year-old Dion Jermaine Higgins, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

"We don't want death to be the only thing that brings our community together," says Fogle.

Due to the recent increase in gun violence, ONE Lexington facilitated a Neighborhood Engagement Walk.

They walked through the East End, talking to community members and handing out resources.

The goal is to show love and support throughout the neighborhood.

"We'll just go door to door, have conversations with people just to see what their needs are and just to have conversations with them because they are dealing with a lot," explains Crisis Response Coordinator Kenneth Payne.

Payne is with ONE Lexington and says it's going to take everyone to make the difference, whether that's being a listening ear or helping out a neighbor.

"It a community that's suffering and needs people to come in and show some love. These are people's lives. These are real life situations. These are mothers that are getting calls that their son got shot, that their child got shot," says Payne.

