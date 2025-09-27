Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One Lexington hosts free tutoring session for Fayette County students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Lexington hosted free tutoring at the Charles Young Community Center, providing academic support for Fayette County Public Schools students ages 10 and up.

The session ran from 9 to 11 a.m. and was open to all eligible students. Organizers said volunteers were encouraged to stop by and help tutor students with no sign-up required.

"We see kids that you know, it's the beginning of the school year, you know, I'll work later. Or I'll worry about grades later. And you don't realize how much, we're already at fall break. and it's easy to backslide but its harder to build the grades that you need after that," Tania Walker said.

Club Z hosted the tutoring, and One Lexington provided the space for students to get help.

