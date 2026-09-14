ONE Lexington opens registration for annual gun violence prevention symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Registration is now open for ONE Lexington's fourth annual "Symposium to Address Youth & Young Adult Gun Violence," an event focused on strengthening the community's response to gun violence and supporting survivors.

The one-day symposium is scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Phoenix Building, located at 101 E. Vine St. in downtown Lexington.

According to ONE Lexington, this year's symposium will center on the city's crisis response strategy, including how agencies and community organizations respond to incidents of gun violence, work to prevent retaliatory violence and support victims and survivors.

Organizers said recent gun violence incidents in Lexington prompted them to shift the focus of this year's event to address the challenges currently facing the community. The symposium will also provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to share feedback on how the city's crisis response efforts can be improved.

The event is expected to feature national speakers, professional development opportunities and workshops aimed at organizations working to reduce violence and improve public safety. Organizers say the symposium will also highlight the work being done by local groups and strengthen partnerships among those working on prevention and intervention efforts.

ONE Lexington said its goal is to continue building an "all hearts on deck" approach to addressing gun violence by fostering collaboration and increasing the capacity of community organizations engaged in the work.

Those interested in attending can register online through ONE Lexington's registration form: Register for the symposium