ONE Lexington responds to Friday's mass shooting at El Cid mexican restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — ONE Lexington's Director met with the media Monday delivering this message.

"We just want the community to know that our heart is with you," Devine Carama said.

Carama addressed the mass shooting that killed 31-year-old Antoine Clay and injured five on National Avenue in front of El Cid Mexican Restaurant.

"My phone was blowing up that night, and that morning...just heartbreaking," Carama noted.

Carama pointed out ONE Lexington's efforts in the aftermath of the incident.

"We have had the opportunity either through ONE Lexington staff or our community partners to reach out to every single victim that was involved in that incident," Carama added.

Trauma stemming from Friday's mass shooting has led to multiple requests for resources asking for the community's help as public safety continues its investigation.

"You know the old adage in the village, if you see something, say something. There were a lot of people present there," Carama said.

The mayor's office is trying to help survivors in the long-term process of recovery after connecting with about 50 community partners three years ago.

"We can't do everything, but we do feel this village that we've created, this ecosystem of community partners, somebody in our ecosystem has what a survivor is looking for," Carama said.

On lexingtonky.gov/one-lexington, people can click on Strategic Plan to find those community partners, including non-profits.

While the city is working on a master list that is more extensive, Carama says the city prefers people reach out to ONE Lexington first, so they can connect them to the right place.

"Even if there's not shootings happening, there's still conditions that need to be administered in the future, so we just keep doing the work," Carama said.

The same day Carama addressed the media, ONE Lexington released its gun bi-weekly report on gun violence in Lexington.

Including Friday's mass shooting, forty people have been shot in Lexington so far this year, and eighteen of those were under the age of thirty. Those numbers are down from the last two years. In 2023, 53 people were shot, and that number was 75 in 2022.