ONE Lexington seeking mentors through 100 Black Men of Lexington United

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday, ONE Lexington is hosting a panel of survivors to talk about the importance of mentors. FCPS will be registering men who want to volunteer in the school system through 100 Black Men of Lexington United, a perfect example of ONE Lexington's Director taking a proactive approach to addressing community violence.

"It is not just rescuing people who might be drowning in the water, but how do you go upstream and figure out why they are falling in," Devine Carama said. That's the purpose of the event...prevention.

"How do we recruit more black men to be a part of the efforts of addressing youth and young adult gun violence which unfortunately disproportionately effects young black men of color," Carama added.

ONE Lexington, for the fifth time in three years through this event, is calling all black men of Lexington to come together.

Referring to Lexington Police Crime Data from 2024, 22 homicides and 68 nonfatal shootings, a 50% decrease in Lexington from 2022, Carama is emphasizing why events like this are so crucial.

"There's data all over the place that says outcomes of anything you do are going to be exponential whenever you have people who resonate with those who are most impacted," Carama noted.

This event will feature a panel of mothers who've lost children to gun violence.

"Then they're also going to talk about how the impact of mentoring can help change this thing around," Carama said.

While ONE Lexington constantly talks about the importance of mentoring, Carama notes that this event is about getting more men involved in the efforts to create a safer community.

"I think it hits different when it's coming from those who have literally shed blood in this issue that we fight to address every day," Carama said. That issue will be discussed Saturday, Feb. 22, at Farish Theatre inside the downtown library from 12 to 1:30 p.m.