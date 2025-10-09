"One of the greatest things about this city": East High Street YMCA set to close after more than 60 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some Lexington residents are pushing back against the Central Kentucky YMCA Board of Directors after the organization announced plans to sell its inner-city location, which has served the community for more than 60 years.

The YMCA announced plans to sell its East High Street location last week to Tramell Webb Partners Incorporated, a Florida-based full-service real estate company involved in student housing.

The organization cited that renovations would not be "financially feasible."

For members who have been enjoying the facilities for years, the news is hard to believe.

"As a community meeting place. We're erasing, we're letting go of a lot of history if this building or this gym moves or leaves," Spencer Smith said.

Smith described the impact of potentially losing the community space.

"To kind of remove the community that's already in place, that's been founded and established for a long time, it's kind of hard for me to stomach. I think, especially when I'm a small piece of it," Smith said.

Another member, Ethan Berkshire, acknowledged the building's challenges but expressed concern about the potential for private ownership.

"It's a super old building, and they've had problems, you know, trying to keep it up to code and stuff like that. I just don't really like the idea of a private company coming in, taking over a place that so many people call their community," Berkshire said.

Carrick Moon, who chose to live in this neighborhood specifically because of institutions like the YMCA, said the decision-making process was concerning.

"I don't envy the decisions that a board of directors has to make, right? Having to go through the finances, having to go through the difficult decisions relating to community and well-being and sustainability for an organization as renowned as the YMCA, it's difficult," Moon said.

"It's just the fact that there was no member input," he added.

For longtime members and workers alike, the facility represents more than just a place to exercise.

"It's one of the greatest things about this city. It's kind of a mecca for that culture," one member turned employee said. "This place has, really, you know, changed a lot in my life," he added.

Despite the disappointment, some members are trying to come to terms with the reality of the situation.

"I don't want to see that go inevitably. That's life," Smith said.

"I know the Y is a national concept, but there is a communal focus around it," Smith concluded.

