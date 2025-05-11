'One of Us' opens a new building ready to help those in need

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Donald Jackson's passion is helping others, no matter who they are or where they come from. Through his faith, he created the nonprofit "One of Us," which recently celebrated the opening of its new building.

"I'm going to love you and I'm going to love you. That's what we are going to do here," Jackson said.

With their helping hands, the organization has already reached many people in need.

"Doesn't care what you did or what you look like, or who you are. He is going to stand by your side and be there for you no matter what," Candace Holbert, who benefited from working with Jackson, said.

"Don't know where to go or where to turn, so for someone like pastor Jackson and the rest of 'One of Us' to get out there in the community is a blessing," Sean Killkenny, another person who worked with Jackson, said.

The impact of Jackson's work is evident in the lives he's touched. What makes this milestone special is how far the organization has come. Jackson started helping people by driving around in a car. Now they have a building to call their own, ready to change more lives.

"God has just taken us from the bottom and has been going on up. We go all over. We stay busy and continue on. Just to helping people. That's what's all about is helping people," Jackson said.

Pastor Jackson and 'One of Us' are celebrating a vision that has been years in the making. The new facility offers a place to meditate, learn to read and write, and find essentials to help people get back on their feet.

Even during the celebration, Jackson's focus remained on those still in need of help.

"You don't know how many people are in their home right now. That would love to be here, love to be out, love to walk on the sidewalks. But they are afraid because they lost themselves. They just need someone to brace them, love them and let them know that it will get better," Jackson said.

Led by faith, Pastor Jackson continues to view everyone equally—they are all 'One of Us.'

If you want to volunteer at 'One of Us' visit One of Us for more information.