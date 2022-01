SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV in Scott County Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near McClelland Circle and Fincastle Way in Georgetown.

They said the driver, Joseph Carhart, is cooperating with the investigation and that he did not appear to be under the influence.

The crash is still under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released once the family is notified.