One person dead after crash on I-64

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a crash on I-64, according to the Woodford County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened early Saturday morning.

The coroner's report said a semi-truck driver ran into a parked semi-truck in the emergency lane at the westbound rest area on I-64.

It also said the truck burst into flames when it was hit, and that another truck driver at the rest stop tried to rescue the driver, but could not due to the fire.

The Coroner has not yet identified the victim and said the death is being investigated as an accident.

KSP is also investigating.