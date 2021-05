LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was hospitalized Monday after a car drove off a cliff in London.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad said learned at about 10:24 a.m. that one person was trapped in the car as a result of the crash near 7200 Somerset Road.

Laurel County Division of Public Safety, Emergency Management, Swiss Colony Fire Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also responded to the scene.

There is currently no word on the status of the victim.