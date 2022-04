LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on I-64 near the I-75 southern split.

It happened early Saturday morning just after 2:30 a.m.

A crash reconstruction unit responded to the scene.

Lexington Police say I-64 southbound near mile marker 111 will be shut down for the next few hours because of this crash.

