One person seriously hurt after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One person was hospitalized following an apartment fire in Lexington on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters were called just after 10:00 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1550 block of Trent Boulevard.

Crews quickly worked to find the source of the fire and extinguished the fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters found one unconscious resident and removed them from the apartment.

The fire department says the resident was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, no other residents were displaced after the fire.