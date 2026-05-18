One year later: London tornado survivor recalls the moment she thought she would die

LONDON, Ky. (LEX18) — Martha Fiechter survived an EF-4 tornado that killed 10 people near London. One year later, she is sharing her story.

"And my first thought was this is how I'm going to die," Fiechter said.

On Saturday, a remembrance ceremony was held where Fiechter spoke alongside other survivors and the names of those who died were read aloud.

"What I will never forget is the kindness that I was shown from first responders, neighbors, volunteers, friends, family, and even strangers. You gave me hope when I needed it the most," Fiechter said.

One year ago, Fiechter was at home when her daughter called to warn her a tornado was approaching.

"She called and she said, Mom, take cover. There's a tornado coming your way." Fiechter said.

Before she could close the door to her closet, the walls of her home were gone.

"I saw a flash of lightning. It was just so bright it hurt my eyes, and then I felt the pressure and it felt like my head would explode. And the next thing I felt, I felt like I was sliding on a slide and going really fast on that slide. And then I couldn't move. I was under- weights were on my leg and on my arm. And I couldn't move. I somehow got my phone wherever it was. My daughter could still hear me," Fiechter said.

For 45 minutes, Fiechter screamed for help. First responders eventually found her, and her dog, among the rubble and brought them to safety.

"If I hadn't have got there when I did, I would have went into hypothermia. I feel like my dog's body heat on my neck saved my life. I will always believe that," Fiechter said.

One year later, Fiechter says she will never forget that night.

"I just take it day by day. Yeah, I do have hope. But I know, I feel like it's a long road ahead and um. But I am very grateful to be here," Fiechter said.