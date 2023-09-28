Online sports betting launches in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is only a few weeks into legal sports betting, and it's been a strong start.

September 28 marks the first day of online and mobile sports betting in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said Sportsbooks took in 4.5 million dollars from wagering in the first two weeks.

Sports betting was projected to generate about 23 million dollars in annual revenue for the state.

Kentucky hit nearly 5 million dollars in three weeks, which sets a pace to more than double that projection.

Those numbers are expected to grow as people start betting on their phones.

FanDuel anchor Todd Schrupp sees sports betting as a massive opportunity for Kentucky.