Opening Day for vintage baseball season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's vintage baseball team, the Bluegrass Barons, stepped up to the plate for their first home game of the year.

The game is dedicated to playing by the rules of the 1800s. Back then, there were certain rules that gave the advantage to the batters.

For instance, the batter can wait for the perfect pitch before taking his swing. There aer also no gloves for fielders.

Those are just a couple of obstacles players overcome while jumping back in time.

"We have played in fields that had, it wasn't an outhouse but like an outhouse for lack of a better term, out near second base so there's obstacles. We've played in fields where there are trees out in the outfield. So it's basically whatever the home team has we have to deal with the obstacles," said Kevin Garland, the team's arbiter.

The Bluegrass Barons have been together since 2016. They play their home games at Waveland Historic Site in Lexington.

There is another vintage baseball team in Kentucky that just launched: the Georgetown Gentlemen.