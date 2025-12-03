Operation Secret Santa on a mission to bring bikes to kids across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Operation Secret Santa is bringing Christmas gifts to the doorsteps of Central Kentuckians through its year-round gift collection program.

Through their "Operation Bikemas" initiative, around 220 kids across Central Kentucky will receive their own bicycles this holiday season.

"I think we all remember that first bike. I know my grandfather built one out of a junkyard for me when I was a kid." Said Volunteer Steve Farnau, "And it was like the greatest thing I'd ever gotten in my life," said volunteer Steve Farnau.

Those providing a helping hand want to pass along that special feeling to the next generation of children in their community.

"It's a rite of passage as a kid, right, to learn how to ride your bike," Farnau added.

Katie Keys, executive director of Operation Secret Santa, hopes the surprise deliveries will create magical moments for families.

"We hope that when the families open the doors, the kids are going to hopefully feel like a magical being," Keys said.

The Christmas spirit is created by volunteers who spend time fixing bikes that need new pedals or tires. Just like Santa, they deliver the refurbished bicycles directly to children's homes.

Even with cold temperatures outside, volunteers are cleaning bikes inside. Before they find new making sure the pre-owned bikes are thoroughly cleaned before they find new homes for the holidays.

"I think grassroots local level stuff is where the real work gets done when it comes to helping people and so for us, we're doing it inside today. There's no, you know, oh it's too cold, we can't do it. It's got to get done, so you do it wherever you can," Farnau said.

Keys emphasized the community impact of the volunteer effort.

"It's just really incredible when you see how everyone comes together and contributes their gifts or what they have to offer and the huge difference that that can make in the world," Keys said.

Beyond providing transportation, the bicycles serve a deeper purpose in building community connections.

"Bikes are such a strong sense of community. So when we're getting kids on bikes, we're bringing them into that community and giving them a sense of purpose, belonging, freedom, independence," Keys said.