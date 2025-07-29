Optimal Living Services in Lexington abruptly closes operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Optimal Living Services, a sober living home in Lexington, has abrutly closed its doors, according to clients we spoke with Tuesday.

"To just go get an apartment right now is like building my house on sand," said Maureen Frazier.

Among several clients displaced, Frazier is no longer in a spot to receive mental health and substance use counseling.

"It's helped me before to maintain my sobriety because it's a stronger foundation. Now I'm in a state of panic," said Frazier.

Another Optimal client, Jewell Coffey, reached out to LEX18 and described the closure as abrupt.

"More will come out, you just don't shut a business down like this and affect the 200 to 400 people," said Coffey.

Optimal has informed clients they have to be out of their sober living homes by Wednesday.

"They said Wednesday, period, so we've been trying to get other places to go to but it's actually really hard right now because all of us have to go from Optimal,"

said Samantha Coward.

Coffey adds that it would've been ideal to get at least one week notice from Optimal Living Services that they were shutting down.

Attempts to reach leadership at Optimal for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.