Order suspends certain restrictions on 'commercial motor carriers' in anticipation of severe weather

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Secretary has signed an order to suspend certain restrictions on commercial motor carriers in an effort to enhance relief responses to expected severe weather.

Secretary Jim Gray announced the signing of the order on Wednesday. It applies to carriers that will work to remove debris, restore power, and supply fuel to areas that may be impacted by severe weather.

A release states that the order is effective Wednesday and temporarily relieves commercial drivers involved in relief efforts from maximum driving times and weigh stations. The release adds that carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the order.

Secretary Gray said, “Every second matters when lives are on the line.” He added, “This order ensures we can act immediately to deliver support where it’s needed most.”