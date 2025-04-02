Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Order suspends certain restrictions on 'commercial motor carriers' in anticipation of severe weather

Yellow Semi Truck Travels On Interstate In Springtime
Wendell Franks/Storyblocks
Yellow Semi Truck Travels On Interstate In Springtime
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Transportation Secretary has signed an order to suspend certain restrictions on commercial motor carriers in an effort to enhance relief responses to expected severe weather.

Secretary Jim Gray announced the signing of the order on Wednesday. It applies to carriers that will work to remove debris, restore power, and supply fuel to areas that may be impacted by severe weather.

A release states that the order is effective Wednesday and temporarily relieves commercial drivers involved in relief efforts from maximum driving times and weigh stations. The release adds that carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the order.

Secretary Gray said, “Every second matters when lives are on the line.” He added, “This order ensures we can act immediately to deliver support where it’s needed most.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18