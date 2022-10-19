Organizations getting homeless off streets during cold snap

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sudden cold snap in the Bluegrass has led to the quick mobilization of organizations which help the homeless.

One organization, the Lexington Rescue Mission, was out on Tuesday night, taking people to shelters and to motels.

“When we first started last night, the van just kept rolling in and dropping people off at the motel,” said Chris Lansford, the director of Street Outreach for LRM.

He said the cold has caught many people who are homeless off guard.

Outside the Lighthouse Ministries in Lexington, the Rescue Mission picked up people and dropped off supplies like blankets and gloves. People quickly surrounded the van and after a few minutes they even ran out of blankets.

Some people would be driven to the Hope Center, while others would be taken to a motel where their rooms were paid for.

Michael Hensley was one of those taken to the motel. Without the help, he said he would likely still be in the cold.

“I’d probably be back in my tent just sleeping where I could set it up and not be ran off," Hensley said.

Lunsford, who was at one point homeless himself, said the reason why he is helping others is simple.

“It just warms my heart because I go home every day just wondering what I’m going to come into the next day,” Lunsford said. “I know I get to go home to a warm bed every night but some people ain’t that lucky and we want to be able to help them people.”