'Our elected officials don't listen to us': Frustration grows as people feel unheard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people filled the Kentucky Theatre to express their concerns and frustrations about issues happening across the nation.

Emma Curtis, Councilmember for the 4th District, said, “I think the response that we saw today and the size of the crowd in there shows that people are engaged and are demanding better than what Andy Barr is giving us.”

The organization "Gathering for Democracy" hosted a town hall for Congressman Andy Barr on Saturday afternoon, where people could ask questions about current events in Kentucky.

However, Andy Barr was not present at the event, despite the organization sending the congressman an invitation. Judith Humble, the event coordinator, stated, “There was never a date that was committed or that one would be staged. We finally said, if we don't have a commitment by this date, we're going to present a town hall, and you are invited to be here.”

Frustration continues to build as attendees feel their concerns and questions are not being heard. Craig Blair, an attendee, noted, “Our elected officials don't listen to us. Aside from protesting in the streets, we've been calling every day—Mitch McConnell, Andy Barr, Rand Paul—and rarely will we get an answer.”

Curtis highlighted that this issue is frequent among her constituents. She remarked, “I hear every day from my constituents about the issues that matter to them. And one response that I keep getting is fear. It's a response that is rooted in understanding that their elected officials in Washington and in Frankfort aren't listening to them. So, I view it as my responsibility to continue to show up for the people that I was elected to serve.”

Hours later, Barr responded on social media, saying in part, "No amount of manufactured outrage by paid activists will stop the mandate for total overhaul of DC. I stand with @realDonaldTrump

and @ElonMusk in our fight to Make America Great Again and make government more efficient and effective."