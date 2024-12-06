Our Hearts to Your Soles helps those less fortunate, donating Red Wing shoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During cold weather, it's increasingly important to have proper foot protection, but not everyone has access to it. An initiative providing the less fortunate with shoes and foot screenings is taking place in Lexington. A local doctor, inspired by "Our Hearts to Your Soles," launched by his fellowship mentor and son, worked with the Catholic Action Center and a local church to help the unhoused community.

Unpacking one box after another in a room at Central Christian Church, volunteers worked to deliver shoes to people experiencing homelessness.

"Shoes are critical, and good shoes. One of the greatest things a foundation or an organization or business can do is help out with shoes," Gail Kennedy, one volunteer, said.

Leading the effort is the Catholic Action Center Director.

"These folks have brought these wonderful shoes," Ginny Ramsey said.

100 shoes were provided by Red Wing through this initiative, and local doctor, David Hamilton contributes.

"This is an opportunity to bring this program to Lexington for the first time.

Our Hearts to Your Soles has been going on for I'd say ten or fifteen years," Hamilton said.

Hamilton says the goal of "Our Hearts to Your Soles" is to provide socks and shoes that fit. There's also a key approach from a medical standpoint.

"It's important not to get ulcers that can turn into wounds that can end up leading to toe amputations that's been associated even with mortality down the road," Hamilton noted.

"Our Hearts to Your Soles" joined a monthly luncheon at Central Christian Church that continues to serve the unsheltered.

"It gives them an opportunity to speak, advocate for themselves and also partner with folks who want to make sure that they're able to be warm this winter," Reverend Brandon Gilvin said.

It's a critical partnership with the Catholic Action Center and Street Voice Council.

The luncheon and shoe donation served as a bit of an extension from the Street Survey released in September by the Catholic Action Center showing a 26.9% increase in those unsheltered in Lexington. CAC continues to gather information to work with the city on the need to find another shelter in Lexington.

