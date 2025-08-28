Out-of-state threat made against Laurel County student 'never an active threat,' officials say

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Laurel County report that "at no point was an active threat" to the campus of South Laurel High School on Thursday after an out-of-state juvenile made a threat to a student there.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Laurel County Public Schools Police Chief Jessie Williams coordinated with the London Police Department and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office to increase law enforcement presence on our high school campuses," the district said in a press release. "Laurel County Schools considers the safety and well-being of our students and staff as the top priority."

In a video to social media, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said that the out-of-state incident involved multiple juveniles where "some threats had been made."

According to the district, the juvenile who made the threats has been detained.

