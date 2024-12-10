Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Roadway reopned after collision involving pedestrain on North Broadway

stock policecrash images for web (1).jpg
WLEX
stock policecrash images for web (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m.

All lanes have now been reopend, lexwrecks reports.

Original:

All outbound lanes and one inbound lane are shut down at North Broadway and West Short Street in downtown Lexington due to a collision involving a pedestrian, according to lexwrecks.

Lexwrecks says that Traffic is being diverted onto Short Street and inbound North Broadway is now down to one lane.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18