Roadway reopned after collision involving pedestrain on North Broadway

UPDATE: Dec. 10 at 5:45 p.m.
All lanes have now been reopend, lexwrecks reports.
Original:
All outbound lanes and one inbound lane are shut down at North Broadway and West Short Street in downtown Lexington due to a collision involving a pedestrian, according to lexwrecks.
Lexwrecks says that Traffic is being diverted onto Short Street and inbound North Broadway is now down to one lane.
UPDATE: Inbound N Broadway at Short St is now down to one lane. https://t.co/EghqaGdfxl pic.twitter.com/rg5vMtyNWi— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) December 10, 2024