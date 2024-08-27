Outer loop of New Circle Rd. at North Broadway shut down due to collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that all lanes on the outer loop of New Circle Road at North Broadway are shut down and traffic is backed up as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officials asked that drivers avoid the outer loop of New Circle between Old Paris and Broadway if possible.
This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.
UPDATE: The outer loop of New Circle Rd is now shut down between Old Paris Rd and N Broadway. https://t.co/GTReImz0b0— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 27, 2024
TRAFFIC ALERT:— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 27, 2024
Outer loop New Circle Rd at N Broadway -
A motorcyclist is involved. ALL LANES ON THE OUTER LOOP ARE SHUT DOWN. Traffic is being diverted to the gas station parking lot. Avoid the outer loop of NC between Old Paris and Broadway if possible. pic.twitter.com/uxpqPAFlLt