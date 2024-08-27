Watch Now
Outer loop of New Circle Rd. at North Broadway shut down due to collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported on social media that all lanes on the outer loop of New Circle Road at North Broadway are shut down and traffic is backed up as of 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials asked that drivers avoid the outer loop of New Circle between Old Paris and Broadway if possible.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

