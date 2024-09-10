1 left with life-threatening injuries after crash that shut down portion of New Circle on Tuesday

Update Sept. 10 7:44 p.m.

One person has been left with what police describe as life-threatening injuries after a crash that occurred on New Circle, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched at 4:54 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles on New Circle near Versailles Road.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

A portion of New Circle remains shut down at this time.

Update:

According to lexwrecks, the outer loop is now shut down at Georgetown Road due to a "serious collision."

No traffic will be allowed from Leestown Road to the outer loop and drivers will need to seek alternative routes, according to the post.

UPDATE FOR NEW CIRCLE RD:

-- The outer loop is now being shut down at Georgetown Rd due to the collision between Old Frankfort Pike and Versailles Rd.

-- No traffic allowed from Leestown Rd to the outer loop of New Circle Rd.

-- Motorists will need to seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/A7GZPDB2Be — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 10, 2024

Original:

The outer loop of New Circle is reportedly being shut down at Old Frankfort Pike due to a crash.

According to Lexwrecks, the incident occurred on the outer loop of New Circle between Old Frankfort Pike and Versailles Road.

The post says that a motorcycle was reportedly involved.