1 left with life-threatening injuries after crash that shut down portion of New Circle on Tuesday

WLEX
Update Sept. 10 7:44 p.m.

One person has been left with what police describe as life-threatening injuries after a crash that occurred on New Circle, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched at 4:54 p.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and two passenger vehicles on New Circle near Versailles Road.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported.

A portion of New Circle remains shut down at this time.

Update:

According to lexwrecks, the outer loop is now shut down at Georgetown Road due to a "serious collision."

No traffic will be allowed from Leestown Road to the outer loop and drivers will need to seek alternative routes, according to the post.

Original:

The outer loop of New Circle is reportedly being shut down at Old Frankfort Pike due to a crash.

According to Lexwrecks, the incident occurred on the outer loop of New Circle between Old Frankfort Pike and Versailles Road.

The post says that a motorcycle was reportedly involved.

